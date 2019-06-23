Newspaper headlines: Boris 'partner row' rumbles on across front pages

By BBC News Staff
  • 23 June 2019
Image caption Most of Sunday's front pages lead for a second day on reports of police being called to the London home where Boris Johnson lived with his partner after neighbours overheard a loud row between the couple. "Why won't Boris tell us what happened?" asks the Sunday Express.
Image caption The Sunday Mirror quotes the neighbour who recorded the row, with the headline "Boris row was so frightening I had to call police". It reports the man released the recording because he believed that anyone standing as a potential future prime minister should be "held accountable for all of their words, actions, and behaviours".
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph uses its front page story to focus on the wife of that neighbour. It claims that she is a "pro-EU theatre producer" who had "bragged on social media" about making a rude gesture at Mr Johnson in the street and "declared that 'all Tories suck'".
Image caption The Sunday Times also promises two pages of reports on the neighbours, with the front page tease "Revealed: The neighbours who taped Boris". But its lead story does focus on Mr Johnson, reporting claims made by political rivals that his "colourful private life" could make him vulnerable to blackmail from foreign powers.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday reports on two Tory leadership polls commissioned by the paper before and after Friday's incident. It found that Mr Johnson's lead of 8% over his rival Jeremy Hunt decreased to 3% after news of the row broke.
Image caption The Observer says the leadership hopeful was "struggling" to keep his campaign on course as he "stonewalled" questions about Friday's incident. Their second story reveals what it describes as "close links" between Mr Johnson and Donald Trump's campaign manager. It says the findings call into question Mr Johnson's previous denials of an association with the "far-right activist".
Image caption "BoJo: No, no, no, no, no, no, no!" is the Sunday People's take on the story. However, it leads on reports that Karen Matthews, who served a jail sentence for faking the kidnapping of her daughter, has been working as a carer after being given the job by an elderly couple.
Image caption With the headline "Let's kick Bulger killer out of UK", the Daily Star leads on unconfirmed claims that child killer Jon Venables is set to move abroad. The paper says the move could be to Canada, Australia or New Zealand.