Newspaper headlines: Rory Stewart's PM bid on front pages

By BBC News Staff
  • 17 June 2019
Image caption One candidate for the leadership of the Conservative Party makes headlines on three front pages. According to the i, Rory Stewart - once a "rank outsider" to be the UK's next prime minister - has warned frontrunner Boris Johnson that 100 Tory MPs would be willing to vote against any government trying to leave the EU without a formal withdrawal deal.
Image caption Mr Stewart is facing questions over his past, amid suggestions he was recruited as a spy by the UK's overseas intelligence agency, MI6, before going into politics, reports the Daily Telegraph. The international development secretary has emerged as second-favourite for the top job, behind Mr Johnson, the paper adds.
Image caption However, the Times says Environment Secretary Michael Gove is trying to halt Mr Stewart's momentum. Mr Gove writes in the paper that colleagues should ensure the final two candidates in the vote "believe in Brexit" to avoid polarising the party. Mr Stewart is the only candidate not saying he can secure a better Brexit deal than that negotiated by Mrs May, the paper points out.
Image caption Another leadership contender, Jeremy Hunt, makes the Metro's front page after he backed an attack on Mayor of London Sadiq Khan by US President Donald Trump. Mr Hunt, the foreign secretary, said he "150% agreed" with the sentiment of a message Mr Trump retweeted calling the capital "Londonistan", although he said he "wouldn't use those words".
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Express says Nigel Farage has vowed to reject any pact at an election between his Brexit Party and the Conservatives. The paper reports his claims that Tory donors had approached him about an alliance to prevent their party being "wiped out" at the next general election.
Image caption The Daily Mirror leads on an exclusive interview with Alexanda Kotey, one of the "Beatles" - the British men who made headlines by fighting for the Islamic State group - from a jail cell in Syria. The paper says he wants to live in the UK with his secret wife and three children.
Image caption The listeria outbreak affecting hospitals leads the Daily Mail. The paper says hospitals were warned seven years ago about the risks of food poisoning when giving ready-made sandwiches to vulnerable patients. However, the Food Standards Agency relaxed its rules in 2016, the Mail reports. The agency is quoted insisting its guidance is "robust".
Image caption Homelessness leads the Guardian, which says the number of "tent cities" forcibly removed by councils across the UK has trebled to 254 over five years. Campaigners have criticised local authorities for a heavy-handed approach, the paper adds.
Image caption Charity Women's Aid has complained about the behaviour of Love Island contestant Joe Garrett, suggesting it shows "subtle signs of control" that are common in abusive relationships, according to the Sun. It quotes an ITV spokeswoman saying: "We take the emotional wellbeing of all the Islanders extremely seriously."
Image caption The Financial Times leads on news that "the hammer has fallen" on Sotheby's auction house, which has been sold for £3.7bn to Franco-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi, who founded telecoms group Altice.
Image caption And the actor who played R2D2 in the most recent Star Wars films wants a part in Coronation Street, according to the Daily Star. Jimmy Vee, who is 1.12m (3ft 7in) in height, is "sick of being cast because of his height and wants a real part - however small," the paper reports.