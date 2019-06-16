Newspaper headlines: 'Chicken Boris' jibe as rivals clash over Brexit

By BBC News Staff
  16 June 2019
Image caption The Conservative leadership race dominates Monday's papers. The Metro says the "would-be prime ministers tore into each other" over Brexit in the first TV debate.
Image caption The Daily Mirror focuses on frontrunner Boris Johnson's decision not to take part, saying he "chickened out". It claims Mr Johnson refused to appear over fears his record would be exposed.
Image caption Mr Johnson faced a string of attacks from his rivals, according to the Daily Express, as the effort to stop him from becoming PM intensified.
Image caption The Guardian says the contenders used the debate to set out their vision for the future of the UK.
Image caption The Times carries an interview with former contender Matt Hancock - who has given his backing to Mr Johnson's campaign. The paper says the health secretary spent the weekend deciding between Mr Johnson and Michael Gove.
Image caption The leadership favourite - Mr Johnson - uses his column in the Daily Telegraph to promise every home in the UK will have access to super-fast broadband within six years. He calls the government's current plans to achieve that by 2033 "laughably unambitious".
Image caption The i focuses on Theresa May's aim to leave a lasting legacy by introducing wide-ranging measures to protect pupils' mental health.
Image caption The Daily Mail leads on its own investigation which it says has found that nine in 10 cannabis users and growers are being let off without a criminal charge in some areas of England.
Image caption India beating Pakistan in Manchester in the cricket World Cup makes the front of the Financial Times. A global audience of hundreds of millions was expected to tune in - making it one of the most watched events in world sport.
Image caption The Daily Star reports that an innovative way to help solve the energy crisis has been discovered - using Wensleydale to heat homes. It says inventors have found they can turn whey left over from the manufacture of the cheese into gas.
Image caption And "daft as a brush" is the headline in the Sun, which claims a furniture maker has been ordered to stop sweeping his factory floor with a broom because safety inspectors say it is a health hazard.