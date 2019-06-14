Newspaper headlines: Tory plot to crown Boris 'unopposed'

By BBC News Staff
  • 14 June 2019
Image caption The Conservative leadership race continues to be front page news. The Daily Telegraph reports that Tory whips have hatched a plan for Boris Johnson to become the next leader of the party unopposed. The paper says the aim is to avoid weeks of "damaging Tory bloodletting".
Image caption Some of the contenders have warned that the party should avoid a final showdown between Mr Johnson and Michael Gove because of fears it could turn toxic, claims the i weekend.
Image caption The Times has a different angle on some of the Tory leadership hopefuls, saying that Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove and Rory Stewart have all pledged to back the paper's campaign to bring in legally binding air quality targets if they become PM.
Image caption Dame Esther Rantzen has called for the new prime minister to keep free TV licences for the elderly, claims the Daily Express.
Image caption Homophobic hate crime has more than doubled in England and Wales over the last five years, according to analysis by the Guardian. The paper features an exclusive interview with two women who were attacked on a bus in London last month.
Image caption The Daily Mail says the revelation that the listeria outbreak has claimed two more lives has been branded a national scandal. Public Health England has been accused of keeping people in the dark, according to the paper.
Image caption A toddler from Bournemouth who has received a life-saving heart transplant makes the front of the Daily Mirror. The mother of 20-month-old Oscar Dunkley tells the paper he is a "completely different child already".
Image caption The Bank of England found new lenders were "cutting corners" in an aggressive pursuit of growth, reports the Financial Times.
Image caption The Sun carries an interview with Madonna, who has warned that Instagram is running people's lives - and many users are "slaves" to the platform.
Image caption And the lead in the Daily Star is the news that Chase star Paul Sinha has Parkinson's disease at the age of 49.