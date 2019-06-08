Newspaper headlines: Gove 'a hypocrite' and Justin Edinburgh tributes

  • 8 June 2019
Image caption In the Observer, a former drugs chief and politicians brand Michael Gove a hypocrite after the Tory leadership hopeful admitted taking cocaine more than 20 years ago. Prof David Nutt said Mr Gove's disclosure was proof that privileged politicians felt able to break the law. In what the paper calls a further embarrassment, an article written by Mr Gove in 1999 has emerged. It called for tighter laws on the use of cocaine.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday also focuses on the article Michael Gove wrote for the Time, alleging he wrote it "just hours" before he hosted a "cocaine-fuelled party". Someone who was at the party told the paper: "Those who were aware of what he had written were staggered at the hypocrisy of it."
Image caption The Sunday Express focuses instead on Jeremy Hunt, another contender for the Tory leadership. The foreign secretary told the paper he would seize the opportunity offered by Brexit and would make "Britain walk tall in the world again". He also insisted he would keep a no-deal Brexit on the table.
Image caption While joining others in leading on Mr Gove's predicament, the Sunday Telegraph draws attention to his pledge to replace VAT with a "lower, simpler" alternative after the UK leaves the European Union, if he is elected as leader of the Conservative Party. Inside the paper the aspiring prime minister sets out an economic manifesto, which includes a pledge to halt construction of the high-speed rail project, HS2.
Image caption The Daily Star leads on the death of the former Tottenham Hotspur star, Justin Edinburgh. The 49-year-old Leyton Orient manager - pictured on the front page during his days as a player - was taken to hospital on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

