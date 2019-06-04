Newspaper headlines: Trump 'eyes NHS' and Johnson's PM pitch

By BBC News Staff
  • 4 June 2019
Image caption Pictures of Donald Trump and Theresa May standing side by side feature heavily on the front pages. The i focuses on the US president demanding access to NHS funding as his price for a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK.
Image caption The same issue is also addressed by the Daily Mirror, which tells the president: "We welcome you as our guest to commemorate D-Day but don't even think about doing deals with our beloved NHS..."
Image caption The Metro leads on Mr Trump's decision to "snub" Jeremy Corbyn - saying he dismissed the Labour leader as a "negative force".
Image caption The president's comments about Mr Corbyn also make the front of the Guardian, which is dominated by a huge photo of the Trump baby blimp outside Parliament.
Image caption Mr Trump is labelled as "meddling" by the Sun, which says he ignored diplomatic protocol by publicly singling out Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt and Michael Gove in the Conservative leadership race.
Image caption Mr Johnson's pitch to be the next prime minister is the lead in the Daily Telegraph. The paper says the former foreign secretary warned Tory MPs that delaying Brexit again would leave the party facing "extinction".
Image caption The Daily Mail leads on the same story, reporting that Mr Johnson "snubbed" a meeting with Mr Trump to attend the first Tory leadership hustings.
Image caption Mr Johnson's campaign has been boosted by the backing of three moderate Tory MPs, according to the Times. It says a trio of "rising stars" - Rishi Sunak, Robert Jenrick and Oliver Dowden - have declared their support.
Image caption The Daily Express reports that a 94-year-old D-Day veteran is being forced to sell the home he has lived in since 1955 to pay for his care.
Image caption The 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square protests in China features on the front of the Financial Times, which carries a photo from a candlelit vigil in Hong Kong.
Image caption And the Daily Star leads on quotes from Michael Barrymore, who has been interviewed by Piers Morgan. It says the entertainer has apologised for the first time over the death of Stuart Lubbock, who was found dead in his pool in 2001.