Newspaper headlines: Trump's 'star spangled banquet'

By BBC News Staff
  • 3 June 2019
Image caption The start of Donald Trump's three-day visit to the UK is splashed across the morning's papers. "Star spangled banquet" is the Metro's take.
Image caption The Guardian focuses on the US president's "tirade" against the mayor of London before his plane had landed. The paper calls Sadiq Khan an "old adversary" of Mr Trump.
Image caption The i claims the cancellation of private talks between Donald Trump and Theresa May is a "snub" for the prime minister.
Image caption The Times is also leading with a political angle on the visit - it reports that Mrs May is set to take a "tough line" with the president over Chinese company Huawei.
Image caption Mr Trump has promised the UK a "big trade deal" once it has left the EU, according to the Daily Express.
Image caption "Pomp and protest" declares the Daily Mirror, which looks ahead to the demonstration expected against Mr Trump on Tuesday.
Image caption Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's decision to lead the protest against Mr Trump is the lead in the Daily Telegraph. The paper says he will deliver a speech about the US president's "misogyny and xenophobia".
Image caption The Daily Mail labels the Queen and Mr Trump as "the winners", saying they showed "what leadership really means" as Mr Corbyn and Sadiq Khan "sneer with petty insults".
Image caption The front of the Financial Times features a photo of the president just visible among guardsmen outside Buckingham Palace.
Image caption The Daily Star has gone with a photo of the Queen and Donald Trump where it looks like they are fist-bumping as they greet each other. The paper says the US president took the Queen by surprise.
Image caption And the Sun chooses to lead on singer George Michael's will, saying he has left £98m to family and friends with the majority going to his sisters.