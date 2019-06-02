Newspaper headlines: Liverpool are champions and Gove on Brexit delay

By BBC News Staff
  • 2 June 2019
Image caption Liverpool are dubbed "The Incredibles" by the Daily Star Sunday after they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the European Champions League final on Saturday night.
Image caption Conservative leadership contender Michael Gove has told cabinet colleagues he is prepared to delay Brexit until late 2020 rather than leave without a deal on the UK's current planned EU departure date of 31 October, says the front page of the Sunday Telegraph.
Image caption But, in an interview leading the The Sunday Times, Donald Trump calls on the UK to pursue a no-deal Brexit if the EU fails to give Britain what it wants. The US president says Nigel Farage is an asset to the UK and "really loves" the country.
Image caption The front page of the Sunday Express also reports on the political alignment between the Brexit Party leader and the US president. In an interview, Mr Farage vows to "smash" the two-party system "just like Trump".
Image caption Meanwhile, in what the Observer calls an "explosive" intervention, London Mayor Sadiq Khan compares Mr Trump and Mr Farage's language to the fascists of the 20th century.
Image caption Britain's spy network faces an "historic assault" after being stretched by a "barrage of new deadly threats", security minister Ben Wallace tells the Mail on Sunday.
Image caption The funeral of comedian Freddie Starr, who died in May, is set to take place on stage in front of an audience of fans, the Sunday Mirror reports.