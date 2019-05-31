Newspaper headlines: GP surgery closures, and Brexit 'nostalgia'

By BBC News Staff
  • 31 May 2019
Image caption GP surgery closures feature prominently on the front of several of the newspapers, including the Daily Mail, which reports that 138 shut last year. The paper said more than 500,000 patients were affected.
Image caption Experts quoted in the Daily Mirror blame the decreasing number of GP practices on NHS cuts and a shortage of family doctors. One told the paper fewer surgeries "could leave patients facing long waits, and push more to A&E".
Image caption "You're not so great, Britain," is the headline on the front of the Metro. The newspaper quotes EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier as saying the vote to leave the bloc was a product of "nostalgia" for a "powerful global Britain".
Image caption Mr Barnier's comments sparked "immediate backlash" and he was accused of insulting 14.4 million Leave voters, the front of the Daily Express reports.
Image caption The Telegraph says Donald Trump has indicated that Boris Johnson is his favourite in the race to become the next Conservative leader - calling him a "good guy" and a "friend". Tory MP Mark Harper has become the 12th person to announce they are standing to be the next PM, according to the paper.
Image caption The Conservative Party is "haemorrhaging money" amid the leadership race, the i newspaper said. Donors are withholding funding in protest at the government's handling of Brexit, it reports.
Image caption The Liberal Democrats have "surged into first place" in a poll for The Times that features on its front page.
Image caption Labour peer David Brookman claimed almost £50,000 in attendance and travel expenses last year, despite never speaking or asking a written question, according to new analysis of public figures by the Guardian. He did not respond to an invitation to comment by the paper.
Image caption Fawlty Towers actor John Cleese has "hit back" at criticism he is racist in remarks made about London, the Daily Star reports.
Image caption Footballer Wayne Rooney has said he wanted to "clobber" TV presenter Jonathan Ross in a boxing match after he mocked him, according to the Sun.
Image caption The Financial Times reports that investor support is falling for the "UK's best-known portfolio manager", Neil Woodford, causing his flagship investment fund to shrink by £560m in less than four weeks.