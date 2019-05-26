Newspaper headlines: 'Knives out' as main parties 'deserted'

  • 26 May 2019
Image caption Results in the European elections and their impact on the Tory leadership contest lead many of the papers. The Daily Mail front page says the Brexit Party success is a "dagger" to the Tories as it's "knives out" for Boris Johnson over his no-deal stance.
Image caption A photo of Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage grinning as he arrives at the election count in Southampton dominates the front page of the Daily Telegraph. "Farage humiliates Tories in EU poll," says the headline.
Image caption The Times says that voters "deserted" the UK's main parties as the "Brexit divide widens". The paper's front page carries a picture of women in traditional dress casting their votes in Hungary.
Image caption "Now give us the Brexit we voted for!" says the Daily Express headline. The paper says the Brexit Party's success means the chances of leaving the EU without a deal have "escalated dramatically".
Image caption But the Guardian reports that senior Tory MPs are saying they will take "dramatic action" to stop a no-deal Brexit. "We'll bring you down, top Tories warn hard Brexiters," reads the headline.
Image caption Boris Johnson is "under fire" as the leadership race "turns ugly", the i newspaper reports. The paper says Chancellor Philip Hammond is warning he would vote against the government to prevent a no-deal Brexit.
Image caption Lines of voters in Berlin against a backdrop of the EU flag feature in the Financial Times' front page photo. The paper's main story says that car manufacturers Fiat Chrysler and Renault are considering a merger to "combat declining sales".
Image caption A new twist to the 2015 Hatton Garden heist appears on the front page of the Daily Mail, with the paper reporting that one of the thieves smuggled £2m of jewellery to Spain. A source tells the paper: "He will be able to enjoy his retirement when it begins."
Image caption "What a waist," says the Sun headline, as the paper reports on a man who was formerly the world's fattest. It says the man, who left for the US after an NHS operation slimmed him down, is returning to the UK and seeking £100,000 of treatment after he put on weight again.
Image caption And the Daily Star reports on every pub-goer's nightmare: a possible vote to strike by brewery delivery drivers. Industrial action could see pumps running dry, the paper says, prompting "fears for beers" as the headline puts it.

