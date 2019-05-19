Newspaper headlines: Lib Dems 'detoxify' and MP in spy claim

By BBC News Staff
  • 19 May 2019
Image caption The Observer reports fears among senior Labour MPs that their party's stance on Brexit could have helped "detoxify" the Liberal Democrats ahead of the upcoming European parliamentary elections. Shadow Treasury minister Clive Lewis tells the paper it is the "political equivalent of resuscitation".
Image caption Labour MP Geoffrey Robinson has strenuously denied historical allegations that he was a spy for Czechoslovakia. The paper reports that "Cold War documents" claim he passed "sensitive information" to the then Communist-led country. Mr Robinson said the allegations were "a lie".
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph says it has seen a private letter which shows Prime Minister Theresa May "personally blocked" a new law that could have prevented Northern Ireland veterans from facing prosecution. Meanwhile, a new study of waste water has shown that Britons' cocaine use has more than doubled in seven years.
Image caption 'Let Farage lead Brexit' roars the Sunday Express front page - citing the results of a new poll it commissioned. It found voters think the Brexit Party leader is "best placed" to lead UK's negotiations with the EU. The paper also carries pictures from Saturday's royal wedding.
Image caption Senior Tory figures have called for an end to "the virus of extremism" and return to the "middle ground of politics" in The Sunday Times. Away from politics, Fleabag writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge has told the paper how if she were growing up today she would consider changing gender.
Image caption "Hottest summer EVER." whoops the Daily Star Sunday's headline. It says forecasters are predicting 30C heat next week with "record-breaking temperatures to follow".

