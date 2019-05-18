Newspaper headlines: Boris's PM bid and Duke on loss of Diana

By BBC News Staff
  • 18 May 2019
Image caption "A pain like no other" is how the Duke of Cambridge describes the loss of his mother in the Daily Express. The paper's front page features a poignant picture of a young prince and Princess Diana who died when he was 15 years old. The duke made the comments in an upcoming BBC documentary about mental health.
Image caption Prince William opening up about the death of his mother also makes the front page of the Daily Mail. In the BBC documentary, he describes how the loss left him with "a very depressing, very negative feeling". Royal Team Talk: Tackling Mental Health, airs on BBC One on Sunday.
Image caption Boris Johnson is the "clear front-runner to become PM", according to this weekend's i. The paper says Mr Johnson is the "overwhelming favourite" among Tory party members, who will ultimately choose the winner of any contest once the field has been reduced to two by the party's MPs.
Image caption Mr Johnson's bid to become the next leader of the Conservative Party is also lead story in The Times, which cites a poll of Tory members that places him far ahead of any potential rival. The story sits alongside a picture of "internet sensation" Grumpy Cat who has died.
Image caption The Guardian leads on a new study into air pollution. Researchers found it may be "damaging every organ and virtually every cell" of the human body. "Grumpy Cat RIP", says the paper after her death aged seven.
Image caption Travel firm Thomas Cook "risks collapse" with shareholders "braced for wipeout" is the warning in the Financial Times. It comes after the company reported a pre-tax loss of £1.5bn for the first half of the year.
Image caption The Sun leads on what it calls a "royal protocol row" over whether the Duchess of Cambridge was involved in a new US television show. Buckingham Palace issued a denial.
Image caption The Daily Mirror leads on an interview with the ex-wife of comedian Freddie Starr, who died last week.
Image caption The Daily Star also reports on comments by the dead comedian's ex-wife. It also joins other papers in featuring a picture of the suitably grumpy-looking internet star Grumpy Cat.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning