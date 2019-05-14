Newspaper headlines: Jeremy Kyle 'tragedy' and Doris Day tributes

Image caption ITV's suspension of the Jeremy Kyle Show after a guest died appears on many of the front pages. The Daily Star headline describes the man's death after failing a lie detector test on the programme as a "tragedy".
Image caption Metro notes on its front page that ITV has deleted all the episodes of the Jeremy Kyle Show on its catch-up service. The paper also pays tribute to Doris Day, who died aged 97, with an image of Hollywood's "girl next door" as Calamity Jane.
Image caption The Jeremy Kyle Show guest failed a lie detector test on camera when he was trying to prove he had not cheated on his fiancee, says the Sun. The paper reports that he was found dead days later.
Image caption The Mirror also leads on the Jeremy Kyle story, quoting a friend of the dead man who says he was "distraught" over the claim that he had been unfaithful.
Image caption ITV has been "plunged into crisis" following the guest's death a week after being filmed for the programme, according to the Daily Mail.
Image caption The Times remembers "golden girl" Day with a photo of her smiling in a tutu, from the 1962 musical Jumbo. Its main story reports that former cabinet ministers and senior Tories have warned Theresa May not to compromise over Brexit for fear of splitting the party.
Image caption An image of "Hollywood heroine" Day as Calamity Jane dominates the front page of the Daily Telegraph. In the paper's main story, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt calls for more defence spending as part of an "expected leadership push".
Image caption Britain is following the US in becoming one of the most unequal nations of earth, the Guardian front page reports. The paper says that view comes from Nobel Prize-winning economist Sir Angus Deaton, who is leading a "landmark review" of inquality.
Image caption Sir David Attenborough is taking aim at the "catastrophe" of plastic pollution, the i reports, with the paper saying that waste is causing a million deaths a year in developing countries.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Express focuses on concerns about organised crime, which police say they need £2.7bn to fight. The National Crime Agency believes there are 181,000 people linked to organised crime in the UK, the paper reports.
Image caption And in the Financial Times, the trade war between the US and China is the main story. The paper says shares fell sharply at the news that China had put tariffs on $60bn of US goods.

