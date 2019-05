Image caption

"Stan by your Dan" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Star, which reports that former footballer Stan Collymore has offered his backing to radio host Danny Baker, who was sacked by the BBC over a tweet about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby. The tweet, which he later deleted but which has been circulated on social media, showed an image of a couple holding hands with a chimpanzee dressed in clothes with the caption: "Royal Baby leaves hospital".