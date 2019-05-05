Newspaper headlines: Is cross-party Brexit deal '99% done'?

  • 5 May 2019
Image caption The Times is among the papers to lead on cross-party talks between Labour and the Conservatives. It says more than 100 Tories warned the prime minister "not to cave in to Labour", while threatening they would block a "softer Brexit".
Image caption The Daily Express say Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn are "just a quarter of an inch" away from agreeing on a Brexit strategy, according to a cabinet minister. It says the deal is based on "close customs links" between the UK and Brussels.
Image caption The Guardian reports Labour MPs will not back a Brexit deal without the promise of a second referendum - even if Theresa May offers to compromise on a customs union and workers' rights.
Image caption Any compromise in cross-party talks would result in both main parties risking "fury" from their own MPs, notes the i.
Image caption In other news, the Financial Times reports that the EU competition commission has launched an investigation into Apple's conduct - after Spotify accused it of "tipping the playing field to disadvantage competitors". The paper says the investigation comes as a "battle for the future of the music industry" intensifies.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph carries a recent image of convicted extremist, Anjem Choudary, leaving a corner shop - following his release from prison. It says security services are concerned that the banned Islamist group he once led poses a "renewed threat to national security".
Image caption Three-quarters of maternity units do not have consultants on-site outside of office hours, the Daily Mail reports. It claims women are often left in the hands of midwives and "exhausted junior doctors" if they give birth during the evening or over the weekend - leaving them at "risk".
Image caption The Daily Mirror leads on calls to ban a Netflix drama after a mother claims it encouraged her daughter to take her own life. It says the 12-year-old girl became suicidal after watching 13 Reasons Why with friends.
Image caption The Sun seems to be waiting in anticipation for the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child. The paper suggests the royal couple were among fans watching the BBC drama, Line Of Duty - and joke the gripping finale could induce the "seventh in line to the throne".

