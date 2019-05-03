Newspaper headlines: Burglar inquest and Williamson sacking fallout

Image caption The Metro is among the papers to lead on the lawful killing verdict at the inquest into the death of burglar Henry Vincent. It reports Richard Osborn-Brooks warned the burglar - who was armed with a screwdriver - to "get out" of his south London home before stabbing him with a kitchen knife.
Image caption The Daily Mail says Mr Osborn-Brooks, 79, has been condemned to a "life in hiding" and has been "forced" to relocate, out of fears that people connected to the burglar would harm him for revenge.
Image caption The Sun carries the headline "my knife is bigger than yours" - a reference to the warning Mr Osborn-Brooks gave before he defended himself.
Image caption The Daily Mirror says Mr Osborn-Brooks had been keen to protect his frail wife from Vincent. It notes the coroner's remark that the killing was in self-defence.
Image caption The i focuses on the sacking of Gavin Williamson as defence secretary. It says the prime minster is under pressure to allow a police investigation into claims he was linked to leaks about giving Huawei a role in the UK's 5G network.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to warn Theresa May against her reported decision to grant Huawei access to Britain's 5G networks. Its adds the "leak scandal" turned to "farce" when Downing Street admitted no crime had been committed.
Image caption The Times says Theresa May has been warned Gavin Williamson, who denies any wrongdoing, could make a personal statement and "have his revenge". However, its lead story is on claims the return of stop and search in London has driven down murder rates by a quarter over the past year.
Image caption The Guardian reports that an end to Aids could be in sight. The paper says a new study has found that men whose HIV was suppressed by antiretroviral drugs could not infect their partner.
Image caption The Daily Express leads on a campaign to allow pensioners to keep perks such as the winter fuel allowance. The paper says Britain's older generation deserve the extra help as it contributes £160bn to the economy.
Image caption The Financial Times leads on the news that activist investor Edward Bramson suffered a "heavy defeat" in his bid for a seat on the board of Barclays bank.
Image caption Another Coronation Street actress has left the show, according to the Daily Star. It says Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt, is the seventh star in three months to quit.

