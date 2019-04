Image caption

China's ambassador to the UK has joined the debate about the possible use of Huawei technology for the UK's new 5G network. Last week, details from a National Security Council meeting about the possible risks of using the Chinese company's technology were leaked to the Telegraph. But writing in the paper, Liu Xiaoming has urged the UK to resist pressure from the US and Australia, who have both suggested caution on the matter due to the company's alleged closeness to the Chinese government.