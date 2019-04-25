Newspaper headlines: Scrap 'pensioner perks' and launch inquiry over leaks

By BBC News Staff
  • 25 April 2019
Image caption The i is among the papers to report on a new Lords Committee report, which calls for an end to winter fuel payments, free TV licences and bus passes for pensioners. The paper quotes Age UK as agreeing that more should be done to help younger generations - but not at the expense of "worst-off pensioners".
Image caption The Daily Express reports that there has been a "furious backlash" against the report. MPs have accused its authors of penalising people who had "worked hard all their lives", according to the paper.
Image caption The funeral of journalist Lyra McKee features on the front page of the Metro. The paper reports a plea from a priest who asked politicians to use the journalists murder as the "doorway to a new beginning" for Northern Ireland.
Image caption The Daily Mail focuses on a report from the UN on the risks of obesity and education problems when toddlers have too much screen time. The paper says that pre-schoolers who are "glued to screens" also have shorter attention spans.
Image caption The Guardian leads on a UN report, which says that between 2010 and 2017 an estimated 169 million children in the UK and US missed the first half of a two-dose measles vaccine regime. The paper says that the chief executive of NHS England has called for social media websites to stop the posting of "anti-vaccine propaganda".
Image caption The Times reports that ministers have called for an inquiry following an "unprecedented leak" from "highly confidential" talks about the Chinese telecoms company Huawei.
Image caption The Daily Mirror leads on an interview with the friend of murdered TV star Jill Dando, who says she will "forever be haunted" by flashbacks of finding her body.
Image caption In other news, the Daily Star says that female stars from Coronation street are landing more prime-time roles. The paper says casting chiefs respect the tough demands of appearing on TV soaps.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning