Newspaper headlines: Climate protests 'cause chaos'

By BBC News Staff
  • 18 April 2019
Image caption The Metro reports on a vow by climate change activists that they will "cause more chaos" as they continue to blockade roads across London. Protesters on Wednesday also climbed on to the roof of a train and demonstrated outside Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's house.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been accused by police officers of "aggravating" the climate change protesters by saying he has a "shared passion" with the group.
Image caption But the Daily Mail reports on accusations police are "surrendering London's streets to hundreds of eco-warriors". A photo of officers walking past activists features on its front page.
Image caption David Attenborough has given what the Mirror calls his "starkest warning yet" about climate change. The broadcaster said Earth has a "devastating future" if global warming is not tackled now.
Image caption The i leads on a US study in which scientists partially revived pig brains four hours after the animals were slaughtered.
Image caption Half of England is owned by less than 1% of its population, according to the front page of the Guardian. Data shared with the newspaper reveals 25,000 landowners - typically members of the aristocracy and corporations - "have control of half the country".
Image caption The Times front page features two polls that suggest Nigel Farage's Brexit Party has surged into the lead for the upcoming European elections. A YouGov poll for newspaper put the Brexit Party on 23%, Labour on 22% and the Conservatives on 17%.
Image caption Home Secretary Sajid Javid has handed police £51m in extra cash for an "Easter knife crime blitz", the Express reports on its front. The cash will enable forces to "flood the streets with extra officers" over the weekend, according to the tabloid.
Image caption The front page of the Sun reports that teenagers at a secondary school in Croydon, outer London, collapsed after eating "super-strength skunk brownies". The cakes were reportedly baked by a 16-year-old girl at home.
Image caption Piranhas from the Amazon are "stalking" British lakes and killing local wildlife, according to the Star, which reports fears that "humans could be attacked next".

