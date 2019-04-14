Newspaper headlines: Theresa May's future debated on front pages

The prime minister's future is the subject of front-page reports once again, as several papers give a sense of a Conservative Party in chaos. The i says MPs are seeking a change of party rules to allow a fresh leadership challenge, less than a year after Theresa May saw off the last one.
On the Metro's front page, former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith is quoted demanding Mrs May stand down before the European elections. Polls suggest just 17% of voters will back the Conservatives, the paper says.
However, the Times suggests leadership rivals would prefer Mrs May to hang around until the first part of the Brexit deal is complete. A supporter of one candidate is quoted saying their leadership campaign would be damaged if the election was held against a backdrop of Brexit uncertainty.
Meanwhile, according to the Daily Telegraph, the chancellor has mocked some of the Brexiteer leadership rivals. It quotes Philip Hammond telling an audience at the British Embassy in Washington that Michael Gove, Boris Johnson and Andrea Leadsom all lost the 2016 leadership bids because of "suicide pacts".
Away from politics, the Daily Mail reports that Shamima Begum - the teenager who ran away from London to join the Islamic State group in Syria - has been granted legal aid to fight the decision to remove her British citizenship.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror carries an exclusive report from Afghanistan, where it says British forces are training the military to halt the rise of the Islamic State group in Khorasan Province.
The Daily Express says 44,740 weapons - including illegal blades, airguns, Tasers and CS gas - were seized at court buildings over a five-year period. The figures "show the contempt knife and gun thugs hold for the law", the paper says.
The Guardian carries news of a consultation on a government plan to prevent landlords being able to evict tenants at short notice after a fixed-term contract has ended.
The Financial Times says the NHS has started "topping up doctors' salaries with cash to help them avoid hefty tax bills from tighter pensions rules that have led thousands to retire early".
The Sun claims that Benedict Cumberbatch was involved in a road accident. It quotes Hampshire Police saying no complaints were made and no criminal offences were investigated.
Finally, the Daily Star notes the 02:00 BST start for the latest Game of Thrones series and predicts "millions" of Britons will "call in sick" to work.