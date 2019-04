Image caption

Several papers lead with the big story of the day - the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been living in Ecuador's London embassy since 2012. He sought refuge there to avoid extradition to Sweden over a sexual assault case that has since been dropped. Assange appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court and was found guilty of breaching his bail. He could now be extradited to the US to face a computer hacking charge. The FT says his arrest ends "a seven-year saga that pitted global authorities against one of the most controversial transparency advocates".