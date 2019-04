Image caption

Under the headline "Another year in limbo" (with the word "year" underlined for added effect), the Daily Mail describes the prospect of such a delay to Brexit as "humiliating". It also quotes the EU's Mr Tusk, saying he wants a long delay to "allow the UK to rethink its Brexit strategy". But Mr Tusk said the withdrawal deal will not be unpicked under any circumstances, the paper adds - even if a new Conservative leader is elected. The paper reports that government sources say Mrs May is "now resigned to a longer period if EU leaders demanded it".