Image caption

The move by the Conservative Party asking for potential European election candidates to come forward "drew the ire of hard Brexiteers", the Guardian says. The newspaper also leads on the prime minister's Brexit strategy, as she prepares to ask Germany and France's leaders to support a Brexit extension. At an EU summit on Wednesday, Mrs will make the case for a delay until the end of June. The paper says a longer delay and participating in the European elections "now looks like the most likely option".