Newspaper headlines: May's 'cosy' Brexit message

By BBC News Staff
  • 7 April 2019
Image caption As the Daily Express sees it, the message in Theresa May's "cosy video chat" about Brexit represents "the ultimate compromise". However, it points out that the clip - posted on Twitter - "infuriated Tory hardliners who believe Mrs May is set to rip up her Brexit red lines and build a softer divorce deal based on a customs union with the EU".
Image caption The Metro's headline has some fun at the PM's expense. "Sofa... so bad," is its critique of her Brexit strategy. It describes the video appeal as "awkward", saying Mrs May spoke "with a stilted voice in a shaky video shot on the sofa at her Chequers country retreat".
Image caption Meanwhile, the Guardian says there are "increasing expectations" that the talks with Labour "will not produce anything concrete". The prime minister is under "intense cabinet pressure" to avoid a long delay to Brexit and "facing a fast-diminishing range of options that could split the Conservative Party", the paper says.
Image caption Questions about the conduct of internet companies lead other papers. The Daily Mirror reports claims from campaigners that Google avoided £1.5bn in UK corporation tax last year thanks to an offshore office. Google, however, says it pays "all the taxes due in the UK".
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph reports that ministers are planning "the toughest internet laws in the world". A new regulator will have powers to impose fines on companies for breaches, while legally enforced codes of practice will require firms to proactively take down terror or child abuse-related content, the paper says.
Image caption The Sun reports that speedboat killer Jack Shepherd has apologised to the parents of Charlotte Brown, who died in a crash involving his boat on the Thames. However, the paper says Shepherd, who has been convicted of manslaughter, still insists Ms Brown's actions caused the boat to hit a submerged log, tip, and throw the pair into the water.
Image caption The Daily Mail describes a "new betrayal of the brave" in reporting that none of the 50 Afghan interpreters promised sanctuary after helping British troops has yet arrived in the UK. Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has been accused of "empty words", having vowed last June to provide refuge to the interpreters and their families.
Image caption The Daily Star leads on the decision by Sky Sports to drop pundit Gordon Strachan after the former Scotland manager appeared to compare potential criticism of sex offender Adam Johnson, once an England international, with racial abuse. Strachan has since apologised for any distress caused by his "imprecise use of language".
Image caption The Times reports the concerns of five clinicians who resigned from the only NHS gender clinic for children, citing concerns over the treatment of vulnerable youngsters. The Gender Identity Development Service clinic, in north London, is quoted saying young people's wellbeing is "at the centre of our work".
Image caption And the Financial Times focuses on calls from US businessman Warren Buffett, the largest shareholder in Wells Fargo bank, for someone to be brought in from "outside Wall Street" to become the new chief executive.