Newspaper headlines: Brexit extension leads many papers

By BBC News Staff
  • 5 April 2019
Image caption Brexit continues to grab headlines at the end of what the Daily Telegraph calls "the week that [Theresa] May risked everything... and achieved nothing". Under a banner titled "Brexit betrayal", the paper suggests the PM's request to delay the UK's exit from the EU - and the possibility of holding European elections - pose an "existential threat" to the Tory Party.
Image caption European leaders have also given a "cool response" to Mrs May's request for a short postponement of the Brexit date to 30 June, according to the FT Weekend. One senior EU diplomat told the paper EU leaders were more likely to approve a longer extension, with strict conditions.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Guardian reports complaints from Labour frontbenchers that Mrs May is refusing to compromise in the cross-party talks aimed at avoiding both a long delay to Brexit and the need to elect UK representatives to the European Parliament.
Image caption The Daily Express finds a non-Brexit story emerging from Westminster. Chancellor Philip Hammond is given space to tell readers how changes to the tax regime, coming into effect from Saturday, will leave more money in the pockets of "families, strivers, grafters and carers".
Image caption "Police for private hire" is the headline on the i Weekend's front page. It reports the results of an investigation suggesting that businesses - including a supermarket chain, property developer and airline - paid £123m to British police forces to have officers provide security for premises.
Image caption A "big cat" is on the loose in Cornwall, according to the Sun. Under the headline "Pawldark", the paper says five pet cats are dead and deer are missing, amid sightings of a black panther. Police experts have taken a plaster-cast of a paw print almost 5in wide, the paper adds.
Image caption And the Daily Mirror carries comments from the actress June Brown - EastEnders' Dot Cotton - explaining that her eyesight is failing as a result of macular degeneration.