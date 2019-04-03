Newspaper headlines: May and Corbyn's Brexit meeting on front pages

By BBC News Staff
  • 3 April 2019
Image caption An image of Jeremy Corbyn offering photographers a thumbs-up appears on many front pages, including the Daily Telegraph. The Labour leader is "in the Brexit driving seat", having met Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss finding an approach that is acceptable to MPs, according to the paper's headline.
Image caption "It's good to talk," suggests the headline of the Metro. It quotes the Conservative and Labour leaders describing the talks as "productive" and reports a YouGov poll suggesting 51% of people support the cross-party talks, with just 28% against.
Image caption MPs are not quite so satisfied, suggests the Times. Its lead story says both Mrs May and Mr Corbyn were facing a "furious backlash" from their parties. While two ministers resigned over the move, the paper says another member of the government spent Tuesday night trying to talk others out of following suit.
Image caption According to the Daily Express, Mrs May is facing a "growing Tory mutiny". The paper says a "string" of Brexiteer cabinet ministers are prepared to resign if there are signs of the PM making too many concessions.
Image caption According to the i, pressure is building on both leaders to hold a further referendum on Brexit. Business chiefs and retired civil service heads have pressed for another public vote on the issue, it says, while Labour frontbencher Emily Thornberry is quoted as saying any deal without a referendum would breach Labour policy.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Guardian suggests a series of "hugely influential" Facebook advertising campaigns that appear to be from separate grassroots movements calling for a no-deal Brexit are secretly overseen by employees of one lobbying company.
Image caption Away from Brexit, the Duke of Sussex makes front pages with comments urging parents to be more responsible in monitoring their children's use of social media and online gaming. Prince Harry suggested social media had become "more addictive than alcohol and drugs", the Daily Mirror report.
Image caption It's the Duke's wife who makes the Sun front page. According to the paper, Meghan has been "banned" by the Queen from wearing jewellery "made famous by Princess Diana".
Image caption The health of the nation is causing concern for the Daily Mail. Its lead story says bad diet is to blame for one in six deaths in the UK, killing 90,000 people every year, which it says is almost as many as smoking.
Image caption American politics leads the Financial Times. The paper reports that Democrats in the Congress have voted to authorise a subpoena for Robert Mueller's full report into Russian meddling in the 2016 election at which Donald Trump was elected president.
Image caption Finally, the Daily Star has some fun with the news that England footballer Harry Maguire has become a father. The birth came "exactly nine months after the Three Lions' dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Colombia" at last year's World Cup, the paper points out.