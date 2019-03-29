Brexit: 'Mission unaccomplished'

Image caption Saturday's front pages digest the news that Theresa May's Brexit plan was once again rejected by MPs, on the day the UK had been scheduled to leave the EU. "Brexit: mission unaccomplished," is the i's headline.
Image caption It was, says the FT Weekend, a "Brexit day" blow for the prime minister, who it quotes telling MPs that Parliament was "reaching its limits" in finding an agreed exit from the bloc. Her withdrawal agreement was rejected by 344 votes to 286, the paper notes.
Image caption In the view of the Daily Mail, the result constitutes a "Brexit betrayal". Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, it suggests, was to blame for conspiring with "hardline Eurosceptics" to block the deal, "plunging Britain into chaos".
Image caption "Shame on them all," says the Sun. "Shame on Labour. Shame on the Tory Remainers, the hardcore Brexiteers and the DUP." Watching MPs "whoop and snigger" at the result was "sickening", the paper says, accusing them of betraying the 17.4 million people who voted to leave the EU.
Image caption The Daily Express sounds a defiant note. "We'll never give up on the Brexit we voted for," reads its headline. Its front-page picture shows thousands of Leave supporters protesting outside Parliament.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph's headline quotes one cabinet minister who, anonymously, says: "It's time to be bold, we need to embrace no deal." The paper understands that ministers have urged Mrs May to allow the cabinet to vote on a choice of leaving the EU without a deal and membership of a customs union with the EU.
Image caption The Times says Britain faces an "election risk", in the event that the next development in the saga requires a long delay to Brexit. It would mean the UK having to hold European Parliament elections in May. "There were signs last night that the main parties were making preparations," it says.
Image caption And the Guardian's interpretation of Mrs May's words to MPs are that she will give MPs "one last vote" on her deal, before calling a general election "if Parliament fails to agree a way forward".
Image caption Not all the papers lead on Brexit. As ever, the Daily Star is committed to finding an alternative and plumps for comments from TV presenter Declan Donnelly. He's quoted saying he wanted to end his 30-year partnership with Ant McPartlin, after his co-star was arrested after a drink-driving crash.
Image caption The Daily Mirror leads on the same story, quoting a "friend" saying: "[Donnelly's] reaction was anger at how stupid Ant had been. It could have finished them as a duo."