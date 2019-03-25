Newspaper headlines: MPs 'seize control of Brexit'

Image caption Another tough day for Prime Minister Theresa May is recorded on the front pages of most newspapers. The Daily Telegraph leads on the latest twist in the Brexit saga, which saw MPs voting late on Monday to temporarily take control of Commons business in order to hold a series of votes on alternatives to the PM's deal.
Image caption Describing "yet another humiliation", the i notes that three ministers resigned to join Tory rebels voting against the government.
Image caption The result is that MPs can "begin a process that could result in Parliament backing a softer Brexit," says the Times. It quotes a No 10 spokesman saying the vote "sets a dangerous, unpredictable precedent for the future".
Image caption The Financial Times says MPs are expected to vote on options such as continued membership of the EU's customs union and single market, and a further referendum on full EU membership. However, Mrs May told them the government could not support any "soft Brexit" proposals that breached the Conservatives' 2017 manifesto promises.
Image caption The Daily Express sees Remainers who voted against the government as having won a bid to "thwart" the referendum result. "They've now stolen what's left of Brexit," says its headline.
Image caption In the Guardian's view, the "beleaguered" PM is once again fighting to keep control of the Brexit process. Before MPs inflicted another defeat on her government, Mrs May had "pulled plans for a third vote" on her withdrawal agreement, the paper points out.
Image caption According to a Stealers Wheel-inspired Metro, the situation leaves Mrs May "Stuck in the muddle with EU".
Image caption However, the Sun's take on the situation is that Mrs May is in a "Mexican stand-off" with Brexiteers and that the only way to resolve the situation is for her to resign to win over their backing. It says she dropped the hint to Brexiteer leaders in private talks at Chequers over the weekend. "Back me and sack me," is the paper's headline.
Image caption It all leaves the Daily Mail wondering: "Is Britain plunging into yet another election?" It reports: "As the government's strategy went into meltdown, senior ministers 'war-gamed' scenarios that could see a national poll called three years ahead of schedule."
Image caption The Daily Mirror describes Mrs May as "clueless". However, its lead story focuses on energy companies retaining the money of customers who pay by direct debit. It quotes the website MoneySuperMarket saying the average direct debit customer was in credit by £108.
Image caption The Daily Star is committed to keeping Brexit off its front page. And its lead story suggests "hordes of ferocious killer hornets" are to invade Britain as the spring weather heats up. "They have already killed five people in France and hibernating queens will soon wake up here," it reports.