Newspaper headlines: 'Cabinet coup' and speedboat killer 'to return to UK'

By BBC News Staff
  • 24 March 2019
Image caption Prime Minister Theresa May is at the mercy of a "full-blown Cabinet coup", with senior ministers seeking to replace her with her deputy, David Lidington, according to the Sunday Times. The paper says senior ministers agreed the prime minister must announce she is standing down, warning that she has become a "toxic" and "erratic" figure.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday also reports on a "coup" against Mrs May, but it says Environment Secretary Michael Gove is the preferred caretaker leader. The paper quotes a senior Downing Street source as saying that even Mrs May's chief whip, Julian Smith, has advised her to set out her departure plans.
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph also reports on frustrations with Mrs May's premiership, quoting senior Tories as urging cabinet ministers to "step up" and remove her from her post.
Image caption Meanwhile, in the Sunday Express, No 10 is said to fear being forced into calling a "divisive" general election.
Image caption In other news, the speedboat killer Jack Shepherd has agreed to face justice in the UK, according to the Sunday Mirror. Shepherd, who fled to Georgia after being convicted of the manslaughter of Charlotte Brown, is said by the paper to have stopped fighting extradition so that he can serve his sentence in the UK.
Image caption Trolls have targeted the victim of footballer Adam Johnson, who was jailed for six years for grooming and sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl, reports the Sunday People. The former Manchester City player was released from prison earlier this week.

