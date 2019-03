Image caption

For the Times, the EU's decision to grant a Brexit delay - after almost seven hours of talks - is a "three-week lifeline" to Mrs May to come up with an alternative Brexit plan if her deal is not approved by MPs. The paper says that one EU leader told their aides that Mrs May seemed "evasive, had no plan and even seemed confused" during the discussion. Meanwhile, back in London, the PM "faced a full-scale revolt from her own party" after her speech blaming MPs on Wednesday night, the paper says.