Newspaper headlines: May 'woos Brexiteers' in final appeal

By BBC News Staff
  • 18 March 2019
Image caption Theresa May's attempts to win support for her Brexit deal ahead of a possible third vote this week feature on many of the front pages. The Times says the PM's deal is still facing defeat - even though she has won the support of some "staunch Brexiteers".
Image caption The prime minister will embark on a "final desperate scramble" to win the backing of the Democratic Unionist Party for her deal, according to the Guardian.
Image caption Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson features on the front of the Daily Telegraph. In his weekly column for the paper, he calls on Eurosceptic MPs to reject the PM's Brexit deal, saying it would give the EU "an indefinite means of blackmail" against the UK.
Image caption The i claims that a leading Tory Brexiteer has delivered an ultimatum to the prime minister, warning that the unnamed MP will only support her Brexit deal this week if she sets out plans for her departure from Downing Street.
Image caption The Daily Mirror splashes with a picture of New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern embracing a worshipper at a mosque in Wellington. The paper says a wounded nation has united to mourn the 50 people killed in the mosque attacks.
Image caption A similar photo also makes the front of the Financial Times - alongside the news that security services in the country face questions on how the attacker was able to acquire weapons.
Image caption Fraudsters in India have been posing as tax officials to steal millions of pounds from British taxpayers, reports the Daily Mail. It says victims are told they owe tax and face arrest if they do not pay up instantly.
Image caption The Daily Express reports that Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd is to announce a shake-up to pensions that could boost retirement incomes by up to 7%. The scheme, it says, is being pioneered by Royal Mail and is expected to be opened up later to millions of other workers.
Image caption The Metro leads on knife crime - with Good Morning Britain weather forecaster Alex Beresford confirming that his cousin was the victim of a fatal stabbing over the weekend. The death of Nathaniel Armstrong came days after the ITV presenter made an on-air plea about knife crime.
Image caption The death of Love Island star Mike Thalassitis makes the front of the Daily Star. The paper says bosses of the ITV show have come under fire for not providing adequate aftercare - but the programme has responded by saying it always offers help.
Image caption And the same story features on the front of the Sun, which quotes former contestant Zara Holland as saying Love Island stars are "chewed up and spat out".