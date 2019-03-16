Newspaper headlines: May 'begs MPs' to back Brexit deal

By BBC News Staff
  • 16 March 2019
Image caption Victims of the New Zealand mosque attack are pictured on many of the front pages. The Observer's lead story focuses on Brexit, saying that a leaked document shows the EU is preparing for the fall of Theresa May's government.
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph says Mrs May is appealing to MPs' "patriotism" ahead of a third vote on her Brexit deal this week. Writing in the paper, the PM has urged MPs to "stand together as democrats".
Image caption The Brexit deal is also the focus in the Sunday Times, which says Mrs May will warn Conservative MPs that leaving the EU might not happen at all if they don't back her deal.
Image caption The Sunday Express leads on a similar theme with the headline "Brexit: It's now or never". It also features an image of three-year-old Mucad Ibrahim - the paper says he died in his father's arms during the New Zealand mosque attack.
Image caption Some Tory MPs were angry at the way Comic Relief portrayed poverty in the UK, according to the Mail on Sunday. Also pictured on the front of the paper is Michael Jackson's daughter Paris, who has since rubbished claims she tried to kill herself.
Image caption And the Daily Star Sunday carries tributes for Love Island's Mike Thalassitis, who died at the age of 26.