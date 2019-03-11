Newspaper headlines: Crunch Brexit vote and plane crash tributes

  • 11 March 2019
Many papers preview Tuesday's crunch Brexit vote on Theresa May's deal. The Guardian says the prime minister's position "looked precarious" on Sunday night "as she was unable to announce any progress in talks with the EU".
The Times reports that senior Conservative MPs have told the prime minister to pull Tuesday's vote if she fails to secure significant concessions from Brussels. It quotes a senior party source as saying: "As it stands her deal is going to be defeated." Like many papers it features a photo of Briton Joanna Toole, who was killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday.
Also previewing the Commons vote, the Daily Express headline reads: "Last change to take control of Brexit." The paper says that Mrs May is facing "Brexit high noon with just hours to save her deal and her premiership".
The Daily Telegraph reports that the EU is "preparing to charge Britain billions of pounds" in exchange for agreeing to a Brexit delay. The paper says that member states are "hardening" their attitudes towards pushing back the UK's date of departure from the bloc.
The Daily Mail splashes on an article written for the paper by Environment Secretary Michael Gove, in which he urges "everyone who believes in democracy" to back Mrs May's deal.
Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports that the Bank of England has told some UK lenders to triple their holdings of liquid assets to cope with a "market meltdown" if the UK leaves the EU without a deal.
The main story in the i newspaper is on the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash. The paper features a tribute to Joanna Toole's from her father with the headline: "It's hard to imagine life without her."
The Daily Star leads on the attack on Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish by a spectator at a Championship match on Sunday. It says "football united in horror" at the event.
Leading on the same story, the Sun features a close up image of the incident, describing it as "footie's day of shame".
The Metro leads on comments the Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt made to the BBC in which he said it would have been "too risky" to rescue IS teenager Shamima Begum's baby son, who died last week. He said Ms Begum knew the risks when she left for Syria aged 15.