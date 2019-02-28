Newspaper headlines: Trump allegations and footballers' mental health

By BBC News Staff
  • 28 February 2019
Image caption Allegations by US President Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen make many of Thursday’s front pages. The Daily Telegraph says Mr Cohen delivered a “character assassination” of his former boss as he accused the president of having campaigned on a “platform of hate”. Mr Trump tweeted that Mr Cohen was “lying in order to reduce his prison time".
Image caption "Truth about Trump," reads the Metro's headline, alongside a dramatic photo of Mr Cohen being sworn in. It reports that one of Mr Cohen's biggest regrets was letting Mr Trump persuade him to lie to first lady Melania about the affair he claims the president had with adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Image caption The Financial Times also leads on Mr Cohen's allegations, but runs with a striking image of Tuesday's meeting between Mr Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un. "Eye to eye," reads the picture caption.
Image caption The Guardian says Mr Trump's presidency was "pushed into deep legal and political peril" by Mr Cohen's allegations. It too opts for a photo from Mr Trump and Mr Kim's meeting - but picks one markedly different in tone: each leader beaming at one another as they shake hands.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Mail dedicates most of its front page to Labour's suspension of MP Chris Williamson, describing it as "another calamitous day" for Jeremy Corbyn. The paper reports that 38 of the party's MPs pushed for Mr Williamson to be suspended.
Image caption Anti-Semitism also makes the main story on the front of the i, with the paper saying that Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson led the call for action after an apology from Mr William was "dismissed as insincere".
Image caption The Daily Star focuses on football and mental health, leading on former footballer Stan Collymore's describing his battle with depression. The former Aston Villa striker said his depression left him lying in bed for 20 hours day.
Image caption The Daily Mirror leads on the Duke of Cambridge's criticism of clubs for exploiting talented young players, with the headline "Football's shame". "They are simply treated as financial assets," Prince William says in what the paper describes as "astonishingly frank comments".
Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pictured pulling a pint in a Belfast bar on the front of the Daily Express. The paper says Prince William "issued a rallying cry for unity and leadership" on Wednesday night as the couple continued their Northern Ireland tour.
Image caption "Chill says Wills," is the Sun's main headline. The paper says Prince William's remarks, urging people to "come together for the common good", was a "thinly veiled plea for Brexit unity". It also dedicates half its front page to singer Ed Sheeran, reporting that he has secretly married partner Cherry Seaborn.
Image caption The Times reports that the world's largest sovereign wealth fund is taking "a 30-year bet" that Britain will be stronger outside the EU. It says Norway's £740bn wealth fund confirmed on Wednesday that it would increase its exposure to British companies regardless of the outcome of Brexit negotiations.