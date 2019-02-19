Newspaper headlines: IS bride loses UK passport and fashion icon tributes

  • 19 February 2019
Image caption Shamima Begum, who joined the Islamic State group in Syria aged 15, features on many of the front pages. The Daily Mirror reports that her attempts to return home have been blocked by the home secretary, who has revoked her citizenship.
Image caption The Daily Express leads on the same story, saying the decision was made after Ms Begum showed no remorse. It quotes her family lawyer as saying they would explore "all legal avenues to challenge this decision".
Image caption The Daily Mail describes it as a "dramatic gamble" by Home Secretary Sajid Javid. The paper quotes Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Sir Ed Davey, who accused Mr Javid of "an abdication of responsibility" by "palming off" Ms Begum to another country.
Image caption "You're up Brit creek" is the take in the Daily Star, which says Ms Begum had begged to be allowed back in the country.
Image caption The i reports that several Tory MPs are on the brink of quitting their party to join the Independent Group, which was set up by seven Labour MPs which resigned on Monday.
Image caption Meanwhile the Times carries an interview with Joan Ryan, who became the eighth Labour MP to quit the party and join the group. She says she could not "be part of a party that allows racism to flourish".
Image caption Designer Karl Lagerfeld is also pictured on many of the front pages following his death in Paris. The Metro calls him the "outspoken Chanel legend adored by the Glitterati".
Image caption "Exit the Kaiser" is the headline in the Guardian following the German designer's death. It quotes model Claudia Schiffer, who said: "What Warhol was to art, he was to fashion; he is irreplaceable".
Image caption Topshop boss Sir Philip Green is being investigated by police in the United States, according to the Telegraph. They show a picture of Katie Surridge, who says the businessman groped her. A spokesman for Sir Philip, who has denied any unlawful behaviour, said an allegation was investigated in 2018 but the reported incident "never happened".
Image caption Honda's decision to close its plant in Swindon puts 7,000 jobs at risk, claims the Financial Times. The paper calls it the biggest blow to the British car industry for a generation.
Image caption And the Sun leads on the travels of the Duchess of Sussex. It says Meghan will cover 10,000 miles in 10 days as she visits three continents - which started with a trip to New York for a baby shower.