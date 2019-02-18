Newspaper headlines: 'Splitting headache' for Corbyn over resignations

By BBC News Staff
Image caption Most of the papers lead on the seven MPs who resigned from the Labour party. "Leader who's lost the plot" declares the Daily Mail, which says Labour has been "blown apart" by the biggest split in British politics in 40 years.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph claims Jeremy Corbyn can expect a further wave of resignations following the "gang of seven" quitting Labour.
Image caption The Labour leader has been told he must change direction or face a worsening Labour split by deputy leader Tom Watson, according to the Guardian. The paper describes the warning as an "emotional intervention".
Image caption "Splitting headache" is the headline in the Daily Mirror, which says the party has been plunged into crisis after the "moderate MPs resigned together".
Image caption The i carries a column from one of the seven MPs to quit - Chuka Umunna - who explains why people should support "our new vision for British politics".
Image caption Away from that story, the Times' front page features a report from MPs calling for pupils to be "taught the joy" of how to repair their own clothes to help the environmental damage caused by fast fashion.
Image caption The Financial Times leads on the expected announcement by Honda that it will close its flagship UK plant in Swindon in 2022. The papers says the decision was based on global trends in the car industry.
Image caption The Metro calls the Swindon plant closure - which will see the loss of 3,500 jobs - "a body blow" to the UK car industry.
Image caption The Sun leads on comments about the Manchester bombing by Shamima Begum, who left the UK as a schoolgirl four years ago to join the Islamic State group in Syria. "How dare she?" asks the Sun, which claims she says the attack was justified.
Image caption The Daily Express leads on the same story, saying Ms Begum's remarks have sparked an outcry.
Image caption And there's a different take in the Daily Star, which reports that Eastenders star Danny Dyer has said Ms Begum should be allowed back so she can explain herself.