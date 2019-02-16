Newspaper headlines: IS teen baby plea, and Trump Brexit 'boost'

  • 16 February 2019
Image caption The Times leads with a plea from IS bride Shamima Begum that she be allowed to keep her baby, should she return to the UK. The pregnant 19-year-old, who ran away to Syria to join the Islamic State group in 2015, has been speaking to the newspaper from a refugee camp after fleeing fighting in the war-torn state.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that the head of MI6 has said British citizens who join the Islamic State group - such as Ms Begum - have a right to return to the UK. Alex Younger also warned that fighters trying to return home from Syria were "potentially very dangerous" and the group would "morph and spread", even as world leaders prepare to announce the end of the so-called caliphate.
Image caption The Daily Mail has claimed a "victory" following its campaign urging banks to reimburse victims of "sophisticated" frauds. A number of banks have agreed to pay into a fund that will "ensure no genuine victim is left out of pocket", the newspaper reports.
Image caption Mobile phone companies will be forced to open up their networks to rivals in an effort to improve coverage in rural areas, according to the FT. More than a fifth of the UK does not have adequate signal to make a phone call, the paper reports. The digital and culture secretary has told the telecoms regulator to examine the benefits of forcing operators to share masts.
Image caption The Daily Express celebrates on its front page US President Donald Trump's remarks that US-UK trade will increase "very substantially" after Brexit. The paper says the comments will give Britain a "huge boost".
Image caption The Daily Mirror reports that TV presenter Ant McPartlin has accused broadcaster Piers Morgan of insulting people suffering from mental health problems. Morgan recently questioned why McPartlin was up for an award since he had been "sitting on his backside". McPartlin pulled out of hosting ITV's Saturday Night Takeaway last year after he was arrested for drinking and driving.
Image caption The Sun features on its front page a "fiery clash" between the estranged wife of celebrity chef Paul Hollywood and his "young lover" in Marks and Spencer.
