Image copyright AFP Image caption Mrs May is due to make a statement to Parliament ahead of an expected debate on Thursday on the next steps for Brexit

The Guardian reports that Theresa May hopes to convince the Commons to give her another fortnight's grace to keep pushing for changes to her Brexit withdrawal agreement - in spite of the EU's refusal to give in to her demands.

The paper thinks she is unlikely to signal any shift towards a closer future relationship with the EU when she addresses MPs later.

Describing her talks in Brussels last week, an unnamed ally of Mrs May tells the Financial Times: "We had a series of meetings where they effectively told us they were not prepared to give us the things that we need."

Huffpost UK claims a no-deal Brexit is now the prime minister's fallback plan to save her party and herself, if she can't rescue her withdrawal agreement.

It says some of those who know her best say she is "thinking the unthinkable", after deciding in recent weeks that jumping off the cliff may somehow have a softer landing than expected.

According to a report in the Sun, cabinet ministers believe Mrs May is preparing to resign as prime minister this summer - after delivering Brexit - so she can influence the choice of her successor.

It says she's hinted as much to two senior figures, including International Trade Secretary Liam Fox. The Sun says the plan will be seen as an attempt to stop Boris Johnson becoming prime minister.

Research by the pollster, YouGov, for the Times, predicts that Mrs May would win a working majority if a general election were held today. The poll of 40,000 adults last week - combined with the demographics of individual constituencies - suggests Labour would lose 12 seats while the Tories would gain four.

The Times says parliament would still be highly unstable and the prime minister would struggle to push through her policies, particularly on Brexit.

NHS nurse 'let down'

The Daily Mail highlights the case of a nurse who died from cervical cancer after mistakenly being given the all-clear six times. The Mail says 49-year-old Julie O'Connor was "let down by the NHS she loved".

It adds that she recorded what it calls a heartbreaking video with her husband three days before she died, saying it was "disgusting" that she was suffering.

The admission by Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd that the roll-out of universal credit has led to an increase in the use of food banks is the main story for the Independent and the Daily Mirror. "It's all our fault" is the Mirror's headline.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Amber Rudd took over the Department for Work and Pensions in November 2018

The Daily Telegraph draws attention to proposals by the NSPCC for criminal sanctions on social media companies that breach a duty of care to their users.

The charity wants to see a regulator with powers to fine tech firms millions of pounds if they fail to prevent children being harmed online.

Vanishing ATMs

The Daily Express focuses on a report warning that millions of people could be left struggling to pay for essentials because of the closure of cash machines and bank branches.

According to figures obtained by the consumer group, Which?, ATMs vanished at a rate of nearly 500 a month in the second half of last year.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Researchers believe the contraceptive pill could have an impact on the parts of the brain involved in emotional processing

Finally, the Times highlights a study that suggests taking the contraceptive pill can impair a woman's ability to read other people's emotions from their facial expressions.

Women involved in the research were shown images of faces; those taking oral contraceptives were consistently worse at deciphering complex feelings such as pride or contempt.

The researchers think the difference may be down to the pill's effect on hormones which influence regions of the brain involved in emotional processing.