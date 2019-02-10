Newspaper headlines: 'Child victims of Tinder', and more Brexit plots

By BBC News Staff
  • 10 February 2019
Image caption "Revealed: the child victims of dating apps" is the headline in the Sunday Times, which publishes an investigation into how modern technology is giving sexual predators "easy access" to children. The paper says it has uncovered more than 90 cases since 2015 where children have been abused after evading age checks on apps such as Tinder and Grindr.
Image caption A story on the Observer front page also examines the plight of vulnerable young people, reporting that suicidal children are having to wait for weeks for beds in mental health units. The paper's main story says Theresa May is under pressure to sack Transport Secretary Chris Grayling over the collapsed Brexit ferry deal.
Image caption Grainy pictures of Commons Speaker John Bercow and leading Tory Remainer Kenneth Clarke are evidence of a "Brexit curry house plot", says the Sunday Express. The paper's lead story expresses "outrage" that head teachers are backing a strike by pupils over climate change.
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph publishes new claims about Sir Philip Green, alleging that there was a "cover-up" in the investigation into one of the £1m sexual harassment claims against him. Two witness accounts were left out of the internal report which cleared the billionaire tycoon, the paper says. Sir Philip has previously denied any wrongdoing.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Sunday Mirror focuses on the news that Prince Philip is giving up his driving licence at the age of 97. "I'll feel safer now he's off roads," is the headline, based on comments from Emma Fairweather, who was injured in his crash last month.
Image caption The daughter of a disabled man who was murdered and robbed appears on the front of the Sunday People. Aimy Brady asks: "What kind of human kills someone over a games console?" The 23-year-old is speaking out after a couple were convicted of killing her father Eamon.
Image copyright Express Newspapers
Image caption And Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is branded a "cheatskate" in the Daily Star on Sunday. The paper says the player was unfaithful while his partner was pregnant - but it focuses on the budget-conscious £70-a-night price of the hotel where he allegedly strayed.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning