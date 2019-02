Image caption

It's taken six months of legal battles, but today's Daily Telegraph reveals the claims against Sir Philip Green that it was prevented from reporting by injunction last year. The paper reports that ex-employees received payouts of up to £1m to keep quiet after being bullied or harassed. The Topshop boss denies allegations that he behaved wrongly, with his lawyers saying he was a "passionate businessman" who "can at times be exuberant and hot-headed".