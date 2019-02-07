Newspaper headlines: Donald Tusk's Brexit 'hell' comments on front pages

  7 February 2019
Image caption Several papers seize on European Council President Donald Tusk's assertion that there would be a "special place in hell" for "those who promoted Brexit without even a sketch of a plan of how to carry it out safely". The Guardian says the "unscripted comments" triggered a "vicious war of words" ahead of Theresa May's visit to Brussels.
Image caption "All hell breaks loose," is the Metro's take on the story. It quotes Commons leader Andrea Leadsom calling on him to apologise for the "spiteful" comment and Sammy Wilson, of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, branding Mr Tusk a "devilish trident-wielding Euro maniac".
Image caption It has all left Theresa May "braced for a bruising encounter with European leaders", according to the Times. It says the prime minister does not believe she will receive any additional help from Brussels in time for next week's Commons votes over her Brexit approach.
Image caption In the Daily Telegraph's view, Mr Tusk's comments "sabotaged" the PM's mission to seek concessions from Europe. Separately, the paper says it has learned that, if Mrs May were to secure a tweaked deal, she would delay the MPs' vote on it until a month before the UK was due to leave the EU, "putting MPs under immense pressure to back it".
Image caption Meanwhile, the Financial Times says business leaders are "infuriated" by the Department for International Trade's failure to conclude trade deals with most non-EU countries in time for the scheduled Brexit date of 29 March. "Even deals with big trading partners such as Canada and South Korea are in doubt," the paper says.
Image caption The Daily Mail tells the story of a man who "raced 180 miles from London to Devon" by bus, Tube and two trains to be with his mother who had broken her hip in a fall, only to arrive an hour before the ambulance. It is, says the paper's headline, "A journey to shame 999 service".
Image caption The Daily Mirror presents a different story of shame. It leads on "despatches from 24 hours on the homeless front line which will horrify the nation", finding a mum whose unborn baby "died of the cold", a builder who broke his back and lost his job, and a wife evicted on her birthday among those sleeping rough.
Image caption A number of children with cystic fibrosis are pictured on the front page of the Daily Express, which asks: "How can a row over money deny them a longer life?" MPs have joined the fight to make US "wonder drug" Orkambi available on the NHS, the paper reports.
Image caption Meanwhile, the i reports that a new NHS screening regime promises to cut the number of women diagnosed with cervical cancer by a fifth, saving thousands of patients. "More accurate tests will spot warning signs sooner - and let low-risk women be screened less often," the paper reports.
Image caption The Sun focuses on a letter that the Duchess of Sussex is said to have written to her father. It quotes "pals" of Meghan saying she begged estranged Thomas Markle to stop "victimising her" with public outbursts.
Image caption And the Daily Star quotes EastEnders star Danny Dyer saying he binged on so much crack cocaine and booze that he was "slowly committing suicide" before being given a role on the soap.