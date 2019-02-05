Newspaper headlines: Bestival manslaughter trial on front pages

Image caption The manslaughter trial of a man accused of filming his girlfriend as she lay dying after taking drugs leads some of Wednesday's papers. As the Daily Star notes, Louella Fletcher-Michie, 24, who died at the Bestival music festival in September 2017, was the daughter of actor John Michie.
Image caption A court heard that Ceon Broughton, who denies manslaughter, "failed to take the 24-year-old to a hospital tent just 400m away because he feared being jailed for supplying her with a cocktail of drugs", the Metro reports.
Image caption Brexit is the lead for the Daily Telegraph, which reports that PM Theresa May "put herself on a collision course with Tory Eurosceptics and the DUP" by saying the backstop plan to avoid customs infrastructure on the Irish border would not be removed from the withdrawal agreement she negotiated with the EU.
Image caption The Guardian interprets Mrs May's comments, made during a speech in Belfast, as a "warning shot" at Brexit supporters. However, it says Leave supporters are concerned at what they see as a "step back" from what the prime minister assured them of. Many backbenchers fear the backstop plan could leave Britain "trapped" by EU rules in the long-term.
Image caption Mrs May is pictured leaving Downing Street on the front of the Financial Times. However, its lead story focuses on talks over a debt-for-equity swap aimed at rescuing the government contractor Interserve, which employs 45,000 people across the UK.
Image caption The Daily Express claims an exclusive with a report about Bedfordshire police Chief Constable Jon Boutcher telling his MP that the force "literally ran out of officers" after a series of gang attacks, rapes and a prison riot on one day. Conservative MP Andrew Selous gave details of the letter in the Commons, the paper says.
Image caption According to the Times, fully self-driving cars are to take to Britain's roads by the end of the year. Its report says the government is planning to scrap the requirement for a dedicated safety driver, meaning companies will be able to apply for advanced trials without a human in overall control.
Image caption Meanwhile, social media firms could be reclassified as "publishers", according to government sources quoted by the i. It says the move would leave giants such as Facebook and Twitter liable for the pictures and videos distributed on their platforms, meaning bosses could be arrested if the networks failed to remove content harmful to children.
Image caption Britons are "falling out of love with booze", according to the Daily Mail's reading of official statistics. The paper says the number of adults drinking more than the recommended 14 units of alcohol a week has fallen significantly.
Image caption "Rolf Harris in a primary school," is the Daily Mirror's headline, above a picture of the Australian TV artist and presenter - a convicted child sex offender - in front of a school hall. The paper says he wandered onto a school site to talk to a sculptor who was working in the grounds, before being told to leave by the headteacher.
Image caption And the Sun follows up the controversial interview given by Liam Neeson, in which he said he once walked the streets with a cosh, hoping to be provoked into killing a black person, following the rape of a loved one. The paper quotes him denying being a racist and saying he acted out of a "primal hatred".