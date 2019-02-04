Newspaper headlines: Liam Neeson and Greg Clark Nissan letter on front pages

By BBC News Staff
  • 4 February 2019
Image caption The emergence of a letter from 2016 in which Business Secretary Greg Clark told former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn that the carmaker would not be "adversely affected" by the UK's departure from the EU creates front-page headlines. The Financial Times suggests the assurance puts pressure on PM Theresa May to avoid a "no-deal" Brexit.
Image caption As the Daily Telegraph sees it, Mr Clark is now "under fire" after the letter made public an £80m "sweetener" offered by the minister to Nissan in return for building two new models at its Sunderland plant.
Image caption Downing Street had previously said "there was no special deal for Nissan", the Guardian says. However, the promises "turned out to be worthless," it adds, since the manufacturer has "abandoned its future investment plan, partly because of uncertainty over Brexit". On Sunday, Nissan said it would make the new X-Trail in Japan, instead of Sunderland.
Image caption There is better Brexit-related news for the government on the front page of the i. The paper says German Chancellor Angela Merkel has held out an "olive branch" to the UK by suggesting a deal that's acceptable to British MPs can be clinched if the UK and EU are "creative" and show "goodwill".
Image caption The Times reports that the EU's top official offered Britain a legal guarantee that it would not be "trapped" by the Irish backstop - the fallback position to avoid customs infrastructure on the Irish border in the event no future UK-EU trade deal comes into force. However, it says Brexiteer MPs "immediately rebuffed" the suggestion.
Image caption One man who features on most front pages is the actor Liam Neeson, who gave an interview in which he described wanting to kill a black person in revenge for the rape of a friend by a black man. The Daily Star leads on the comments, describing this "week-long revenge mission" as a "Hollywood sensation".
Image caption The Daily Mirror reports that 600 people a day are quitting work to care for ailing relatives. It blames the trend on "cruel social care cuts". One in seven Britons is now an unpaid carer, according to research quoted by the paper.
Image caption Social media firms are the focus of the Daily Mail's front page. The paper says the internet giants will be forced by law to sign a code of conduct protecting young and vulnerable users, in the wake of a "spate" of suicides. "At last..." declares its headline.
Image caption Meanwhile, some 15 million households face higher energy bills, with regulator Ofgem expected to approve one of the biggest price rises in a decade, according to the Daily Express. The decision has led to "fury" from charities, the paper adds.
Image caption And the Metro leads on suggestions from MPs that the treatment of a friend of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in a Saudi jail amounts to torture. Loujain al-Hathloul has been "electrocuted and whipped in a basement" since her arrest in May for campaigning for women's rights, the paper says.