"Screen limit for children" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Mail. The paper reports that, "for the first time", parents in the UK will be given government guidance on how much time their children should be allowed to spend using mobile phones, tablets, video games and TVs. The guidance, which comes from the chief medical officer for England, Prof Sally Davies, will say children should avoid social media before bedtime and take a break from screens "at least every two hours".