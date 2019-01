Image caption

"Over to EU" is the headline on the front page of Wednesday's Metro. The paper leads on the news that MPs have backed seeking "alternative arrangements" to replace the Irish backstop in Theresa May's Brexit plan, meaning she must now go back to the EU and convince it to change the withdrawal agreement. As the paper reports, however, European Council President Donald Tusk stated soon after the vote that the withdrawal agreement was "not open for renegotiation".