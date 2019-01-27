Brexit remains the main focus for many papers on Sunday with the Observer reporting that delayers, leavers and remainers are lying in wait for Theresa May as the battle for votes is rejoined at Westminster on Tuesday.

Image copyright EPA

The Mail on Sunday describes the parliamentary showdown as the "battle of the Brexit blockers".

It says Mrs May faces an all-out assault from Labour and Tory remainers, with Downing Street expecting defeat over its battle to keep a no deal option.

Meanwhile, a number of papers report signs of a shift among Brexiteer MPs that could lead them to rally behind Theresa May.

The Sun on Sunday says they will back an amendment by a senior Conservative MP, Sir Graham Brady, stating they will support the prime minister's deal if the Irish backstop is swapped for something else. The paper adds that the DUP is also preparing to throw its weight behind the move.

The Sunday Express says optimism in the government is much higher - with the EU expected to "blink first" as long as remainer MPs don't take the option of no deal off the table.

Elsewhere, the Sunday Times reports that Whitehall officials have been preparing for a state of emergency and even the introduction of martial law in the event of disorder after a no-deal Brexit.

Social media giants are under scrutiny again after the father of 14 -year-old Molly Russell accused them of playing a part in her death by exposing her to images of self-harm.

For its lead, the Sunday Times says 30 families have accused technology giants of abetting their children's suicides in the wake of Molly's death.

Image copyright PA

The paper says it found numerous graphic images of self-harm on one social media site - Pinterest - that could be viewed by children as young as 13.

Nick Ferrari in the Sunday Express says no broadcaster or newspaper would be permitted to behave in this way.

Referee strike

Meat lovers could be facing a tax on eating steaks, burgers and sausages - similar to the one on sugary drinks - according to the Sunday Mirror.

The paper says a report out will suggests red and processed meat should be taxed and carry cigarette-style health warnings.

The Lancet Commission on Obesity is said to want to encourage people to make healthier choices.

The Sun on Sunday says thousands of amateur football referees are threatening to go on strike over a weekend in protest at abuse from players and parents.

A charity that supports referees tells the paper that the situation at grassroots level is worse than ever - with officials being spat at, having their cars vandalised and threatened with violence in retaliation for their decisions on the field.

The Sunday Telegraph has seen an official document proposing that the high-speed HS2 railway line should be powered by wind farms.

Image copyright PA

The plans state that for some stretches of the line, the majority of electricity would come from solar or wind farms built "on or near" the track.

According to the paper, the document indicates that the move would require more land being purchased by developers along the route of the line, and could tip the scheme over its £56bn budget.

Philip 'reaches out'

Finally, the Duke of Edinburgh is back in the good books of newspapers following his apology to two women involved in a collision with his Land Rover near the Sandringham estate earlier this month.

Image copyright Albanpix

One of the women, Emma Fairweather - who was injured in the crash - is pictured holding up his letter.

It is the lead story for the Sunday Mirror, while the Sunday People says Prince Philip has finally sought to do the right thing and reach out to the women.

The Sunday Express says this will hopefully draw a line under the matter.