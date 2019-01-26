A number of papers report that the Queen's call for people to seek common ground - widely interpreted as a reference to the Brexit divisions - may not be the last royal words on the matter.

Image copyright Getty Images

According to the Daily Express, senior members of the royal family are said to share her concerns and may join her in attempting to encourage politicians to build a consensus to avoid a constitutional crisis.

The Sun says Buckingham Palace sources have revealed that the Queen has asked members of her family to promote compromise and a less embittered debate.

For the Daily Mail, there was no mistaking the thrust of her message - settle your differences and get on with it.

In the Guardian's view, the Queen's decision to say something indicates that the situation has reached a certain gravity. There is a monarchical self-interest in wanting the ship of state steadied, it says.

However, the Times is alone in thinking it was "unwise" of the Queen to make her remarks.

It accepts that what it calls the "parliamentary chaos of Brexit" cannot be solved unless one faction or another is prepared to compromise. It is not, though, the role of the Queen to say so, the paper declares.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

The Times leads with a report that the NHS is to offer healthy people the chance to map their genetic code to predict the chance of getting cancer and other serious diseases.

Image copyright Science Photo Library

There would be a charge of a few hundred pounds for the service which is offered free to patients who are already ill.

It says each will receive a personalised health report, but will have to share their genetic data with researchers in the hope it will improve the understanding of diseases.

Retaining teachers

The Guardian leads on an interview with Education Secretary Damian Hinds, in which he says teachers in England will be encouraged to job share - and given a lighter workload - in an attempt to prevent them from leaving the profession.

He tells the paper outdated attitudes among school leaders - especially men - could be holding back the adoption of practices such as flexible working.

An investigation by the Daily Mirror has found that children as young as 11 are being taken into care over fears they are addicted to computer games.

Image copyright Science Photo Library

It says 13 children were removed from families due to concerns over a two-month period.

The paper asks why parents allow their children to be glued to computer screens. It warns that the highly addictive games threaten to damage a generation of children.

Litter fightback

The Daily Mail launches a campaign to recruit half a million volunteers for its Great British Spring Clean.

It says it wants to enlist the help of families, schools, workplaces and communities to start "the fightback against the litter blighting our towns and countryside."

Readers are urged to band together to collect and dispose of discarded rubbish in their neighbourhood - recycling as much as possible.

The i reports that only one-in-10 local councils is recycling packaging used for bread, frozen food, pet food and magazines - which accounts for a quarter of all household plastic waste in the UK.

It says plastic bags can blow from bins or landfill sites into streets, fields and rivers, eventually finding their way into the sea, causing problems for wildlife along the way.

Green Party peer Lady Jenny Jones tells the paper: "The public want to recycle, but local authorities are failing to do their bit by making it possible."

Golf on prescription

Finally, the Daily Telegraph reports that GPs are being urged to prescribe golf for their patients - after pilot schemes found it boosted levels of fitness, muscle strength and happiness.

Image copyright Getty Images

According to the paper, family doctors in London, Birmingham and Hampshire are being invited to take part in the programme to offer golf coaching to patients with heart disease and respiratory conditions.

It says the scheme is part of a wider NHS policy of "social prescribing", with plans for GPs to refer almost a million patients for classes and activities that boost health and reduce loneliness.