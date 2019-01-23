Image caption Fears over the fate of footballer Emiliano Sala, whose plane disappeared over the Channel Islands, lead the front page of Metro. The paper says the player, who was leaving FC Nantes for Cardiff City, texted a photo to former teammates with the words, "The last goodbye".

Image caption Rescuers fear Sala is dead after finding plane wreckage, says the Times on its front page. The paper's lead story reports that a nationwide IT breakdown in the court system could lead to "thousands" of disrupted cases and criminals going free.

Image caption An EU warning that a no-deal Brexit could threaten the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland is the main story in the i. The paper says that ministers hope Brexiteer MPs will come around to backing the prime minister's deal.

Image caption Meanwhile, companies are pressing the Brexit "panic button", says the Guardian. It reports that several major businesses such as Dyson and Sony are moving headquarters out of the UK and activating other contingency plans.

Image caption The Financial Times also leads on the news that Dyson is moving its HQ to Singapore. James Dyson, the company founder who is an "outspoken Brexit backer", has been accused of hypocrisy, the paper says.

Image caption The parents of James Bulger, the child whose murderers are the subject of an Oscar-nominated film, express their "fury" in the Daily Mirror. Mother Denise Fergus says she is "disgusted" at being forced to relive the traumatic experience.

Image caption "Instagram helped to kill my daughter," says the Daily Mail, reporting on the case of a schoolgirl who killed herself. Ian Russell, father of 14-year-old Molly, says images "glorifying self-harm and suicide" on the social network contributed to her death.

Image caption An image of Victoria Pendleton dominates the front page of the Daily Telegraph, accompanying an interview where the cycling star discusses her severe depression. The paper's main story reports on the risk that a daily dose of aspirin to prevent heart disease could lead to dangerous bleeding.

Image copyright Express Newspapers Image caption The Daily Express calls for a change in the law to help terminally ill people. It says that 10 people die from their illnesses every day while waiting for benefits claims to be processed.

Image caption "Stress made me bald," reports the Daily Star, as Coronation Street's Jack P Shepherd reveals he has had a hair transplant. The paper says the actor, who plays David Platt on the soap, has done "a Rooney".

Image caption Wayne Rooney also features on the front of the Sun, which says a police report on his arrest for public intoxication described him as "talking in broken English". "Roo what?" says the paper. The footballer blamed taking a mix of sleeping pills and alcohol during a flight.

It reports that a large-scale review of people taking the drug has found it "substantially" increased the risk of dangerous internal bleeding and recommends it should only be taken on doctors' advice.

The Times explains that thousands of healthy people take a daily aspirin, because past studies have found some benefit in reduced heart attacks, strokes or even cancer.

The website Buzzfeed reports on what it calls "infighting and splits" in the People's Vote campaign, which seeks another EU referendum. The article says MPs have told it that the Labour Party is being "turned off" a second referendum because of the internal rows between Remainers over how to achieve their goals.

Buzzfeed says there's a major disagreement over whether or not to put forward a motion to go for a public vote when the Commons debates Theresa May's revised Brexit plans next week.

The site says that if there is a second referendum, there's a second significant split within People's Vote over whether it should attempt to run the Remain campaign.

The Daily Mail and Huffpost UK report that Mrs May will defy senior Remainers and force her cabinet to keep open the option of a no-deal Brexit, despite threats of ministerial resignations.

The Politics Home website provides one explanation for why the prime minister might take that approach. It reports that grassroots Tories would "mutiny" if Mrs May caved in to pressure to rule out a no-deal Brexit.

Missing plane

The missing footballer Emiliano Sala is pictured on most of the front pages, after the the plane he was on disappeared over the English Channel as he flew to join his new club, Cardiff City.

The Sun reports that the £15m player had told friends he was afraid the plane wasn't safe.

Metro is one of several papers to show a picture of the Argentinian taken on the aircraft and another with his former teammates just before he left the French club, Nantes. The moment is summed up on various front and back pages as "The Last Goodbye".

The Guardian tells how the Pink Floyd guitarist, Roger Waters, helped reunite a mother with her two children, who were abducted by their father when he joined Islamic State fighters in Syria.

The boys, aged 11 and 7, ended up in the hands of Syrian Democratic forces and were handed over to their mother on Monday. Felicia Perkins-Ferreira had never left Trinidad before and hadn't seen her sons for four years.

Waters, who's pictured with the family, helped get them across the border into Iraq before flying them to Switzerland.

There are plenty of photos of Scamp the police sniffer dog in various papers, including the Daily Mirror.

The springer spaniel has apparently been so successful in finding illegal cigarettes that crime gangs have put a £25,000 bounty on his head.

Scamp's owner Stuart Phillips tells the Daily Star that he has also had death threats and had his car vandalised. Scamp is shown after a raid looking very pleased with himself and standing on a pile of cigarette boxes. According to the Star, he's "top dog".

