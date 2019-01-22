Image copyright EPA

There's an air of disappointment about Theresa May's Commons statement setting out what had been billed as a Plan B for Brexit.

"Is that it?" the Mirror asks. The i reports there was incredulity as MPs heard Plan B become Plan A again. In the words of the Financial Times, there was a sense of deja vu.

The Independent website says it was clear Plan B would involve carrying on with Plan A as if absolutely nothing had happened.

For the Spectator website, it sounded a lot like her Plan A, with some bonus meetings with MPs from other parties thrown in.

In all its key components, the Daily Telegraph says, the package that was emphatically rejected last week remains intact.

For the Daily Express, it didn't add up to a coherent Plan B. Polly Toynbee in the Guardian writes that Plan B was "Back to Brussels".

On the front pages, the Times and the i focus on a warning by Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd that dozens of ministers are threatening to resign unless the prime minister allows Conservative MPs a free vote on a Commons amendment to stop a no-deal Brexit.

The Telegraph says Jeremy Corbyn has endorsed a plan to force another referendum after bowing to pressure from Labour Party members and MPs.

The Guardian and the Express highlight Mrs May's warning that a further referendum could damage social cohesion.

The Daily Mail leads on an appeal for the home secretary to order police to step up the hunt for the killer of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown, who died in a speedboat accident on the Thames in 2015. Jack Shepherd was convicted of her manslaughter and jailed in his absence, but is on the run.

The Mail says Miss Brown's family are to meet Sajid Javid to call for "full resources and unflinching efforts" to catch him. Her father, Graham, tells the paper the police and other agencies must leave no stone unturned.

The desecration of three war memorials in central London on Sunday night - including one honouring Bomber Command - is widely covered. A statue of Sir Winston Churchill and President Roosevelt was also daubed with white paint.

The Mirror says the attack on the Bomber Command memorial was the fourth in six years.

The head of the RAF Benevolent Fund, which maintains the memorial, tells the Telegraph this was the worst of the incidents, but rejects a suggestion that it should be fenced off.

The Sun and the Daily Star both offer a £5,000 reward for information leading to arrests.

Finally, there's news of a revolt in Cornwall over the launch of a vegan Cornish pasty. The Mail reports that pasty purists from Land's End to Launceston insist that if it's vegan, it can't be called a Cornish pasty.

According to the paper, rules drawn up by the Cornish Pasty Association state that the official recipe must contain at least 12.5% beef and 25% vegetables.

The vegan offering is filled with potato, onion and swede, but the steak has been replaced with a meat alternative. The paper points out that even the EU says only a pasty made the traditional way in Cornwall can be called a Cornish pasty.

