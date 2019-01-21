Image copyright Reuters

The Financial Times says Theresa May has refused to shift her position to secure a Brexit deal - and will not lay out a substantive "plan B" in her Commons statement on Monday.

The Times says the prime minister has halted the cross-party approach to Brexit.

The Spectator website says Mrs May's aim is instead to try to put the Tory-DUP alliance back together by getting concessions on the backstop rather than trying to find some cross-party consensus.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the prime minister is considering rewriting the Good Friday Agreement - or negotiating a separate set of principles with Ireland - setting out how both sides would guarantee to avoid physical checks on the border after Brexit.

But the paper says the plan to add text into the agreement is likely to prove highly controversial and would require the consent of all parties in Northern Ireland.

It also quotes senior sources as saying the suggestion is a "non-starter" and the fact it's even being considered underlines the political crisis Mrs May now faces.

The Daily Mail's main story is that millions of women are putting their lives at risk because they are too embarrassed to be tested for cervical cancer.

It says the cervical screening uptake in Britain is at an all-time low, with research suggesting issues of "body consciousness" are keeping women away.

Health officials are said to be particularly concerned about the under-35s, of whom just two-thirds took up their latest screening invitation.

They are worried that the millennial generation is beset by feelings of fear, vulnerability and shame at being examined, the paper adds.

The Guardian leads with a report that Spice Girls T-shirts sold to raise money for Comic Relief's "gender justice" campaign were made at a factory in Bangladesh where women earn the equivalent of 35p an hour.

According to the paper, the machinists say they were forced to work up to 16 hours a day and verbally abused by managers for not hitting targets.

A spokesman for the Spice Girls tells the paper they were "deeply shocked and appalled" to hear the claims, and Comic Relief has also expressed "shock and concern".

The company behind the factory that made the T-shirts says the findings will be investigated but are "simply not true".

The Duke of Edinburgh's crash near Sandringham last week continues to generate headlines.

Coverage focuses on complaints by one of the women who was injured that the Duke of Edinburgh failed to contact her to apologise.

The Daily Mirror reports that a senior aide to the Queen contacted Emma Fairweather at the weekend to deliver the monarch's "warmest good wishes".

But Ms Fairweather tells the paper Prince Philip should have taken responsibility to contact her to check she is alright.